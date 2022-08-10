KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are looking for a person who targeted cars parked at the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Officers responded to the warehouse near North 99th Street and Leavenworth Road early Tuesday morning. They said the thief or thieves broke into at least nine-cars.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect in the crimes.

If you know anything about the break-ins or noticed something that seemed to be suspicious near the Amazon facility, call the Kansas City Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

