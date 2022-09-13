STILWELL, Kan. — A car crash took the life of a Blue Valley high school student and hospitalized a second teenager.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 171st Street and Mission Road around 6:40 p.m. Monday. Deputies said the driver of the car lost control, left the road, and hit a tree.

The passenger in the car died from their injuries. The driver of the car is hospitalized, but is stable.

The names of the two teenagers involved in the crash have not been released at this time, but the Blue Valley School District confirmed the passenger attended one of its high schools.

The district said students and staff were told of the student’s death Tuesday morning. District leaders also sent an email with information to the families of the classmates involved.

The district said it’s working to support students, including having counselors available to students and staff as they work to process the loss and grief.

There are also resources that may help parents and guardians help their students. The information is available on the Blue Valley Schools website.

