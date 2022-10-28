Southeast Community Center is closed indefinitely after a car hit it. FOX4 photo from Oct. 27, 2022.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Southeast Community Center is closed until further notice after a driver lost control of a vehicle and hit the building.

The building is near East 63rd Street and Jackson Avenue in Swope Park.

Kansas City Police officers responded to the accident around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, and found a large hole in a wall with a car inside the building.

Police say the damage is on the south side of the building

No one was injured in the crash, but the building will need to be inspected to determine the extent of the damage.

The building will be boarded up until repairs can be made.

