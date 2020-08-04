Car crash into building now a homicide after victim found shot to death, KCPD says

A driver crashed into a building near Swope and Blue parkways in Kansas City on Aug. 3, 2020, killing one person.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say they are now investigating a homicide after one person was shot and killed before driving into a business in Kansas City.

Just before 4:30 p.m. police received calls of sounds of gunfire in the area of 46th and Benton. Callers said people in two vehicles were firing at each other there.

At the same time, officers were called to Swope Parkway and Benton for an injury crash where a building had gone into a building. KCPD said the vehicle that crashed into the building matched a description of one of the vehicles from the other calls.

A man inside the vehicle had died. Because there was extensive damage to the vehicle, crews spent several hours working to safely remove the vehicle.

After they removed the vehicle, they discovered evidence that shots had been fired into the vehicle. Police also found the man inside had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are still working.

Anyone in the area of the original sound of shots, the crash site or who has any information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.