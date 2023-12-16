KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police reported a car crash on U.S. Highway 71 that took a life early Saturday morning.

Around 4:10 a.m., KCPD say that the driver of a blue Nissan Sentra was going the wrong way in the northbound lanes after failing to correctly take a curve in the road.

The driver crashed into a concrete Jersey barrier at the end of a bridge just north of 85th Street and the Blue River. The car caught fire soon after the crash and KCPD declared the driver dead when they arrived.

There was no one else in the vehicle.

Northbound traffic on the highway was closed off for about two and a half hours but has since been reopened.