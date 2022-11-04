LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating after one person was critically injured when a vehicle crashed into a local business.

Police reported the incident around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver of an SUV crashed into the Big Mill restaurant at 9th and Mississippi streets, according to police.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Two customers were also hurt and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police said 9th Street from Indiana to Mississippi streets is expected to be closed for several hours while the investigation continues.

Investigators with Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical determined the building is no longer structurally sound. People are being advised to avoid the area.

