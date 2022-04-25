KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a car crashed into a building on 77th Street and Troost Avenue on Sunday night.

According to Kansas City police, the driver of a grey Ford Escape was speeding westbound on 77th Street and did not turn at the “T” intersection at Troost Avenue, and crashed into a building to the west.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was last reported as stable.

The driver was the only person inside the SUV, the crash is still under investigation.

