KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a car crashed into a building on 77th Street and Troost Avenue on Sunday night.
According to Kansas City police, the driver of a grey Ford Escape was speeding westbound on 77th Street and did not turn at the “T” intersection at Troost Avenue, and crashed into a building to the west.
The driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was last reported as stable.
The driver was the only person inside the SUV, the crash is still under investigation.
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.