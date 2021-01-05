Car fire blocks I-35 off ramp, freezing temperatures likely affecting traffic

MERRIAM, Kan. — A vehicle engulfed in flames blocked a big off ramp in Kansas this morning, January 5.

The southbound I-35 ramp to Antioch Road was completely blocked by crews responding to the fire. Video from a SCOUT camera shows the vehicle ablaze, spewing smoke into the air.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire. Crews estimate wreck will be cleared by 8 a.m. However, any water used in the situation will have the potential to freeze on the road with temperatures in the mid-20s.

Freezing temperatures continue to hamper some areas, likely creating black ice. Snow melt often creates these driving hazards during the early morning as temperatures plunge overnight.

Other crashes indicate potentially hazardous driving conditions in the Kansas side of the metro. Southbound I-635 had some delays before getting into Shawnee. Two other accidents on southbound 69 Highway at 95th Street and westbound I-435 at Quivera Road also showed reported crashes.