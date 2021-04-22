Car fire leads to multiple crashes, closes exit from westbound K-10 to K-7

LENEXA, Kan. — A car fire Thursday afternoon has led to multiple crashes and heavy traffic back up near K-7 and K-10 in Johnson County.
The incident was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Heavy smoke from the fire resulted in numerous crashes, including a flipped cement mixer.
The exit from westbound K-10 to K-7 is closed at this time. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reports southbound K-7 to westbound K-10 is also closed, including multiple lanes of traffic.
Injuries are unknown at this time. Officials ask that you avoid the area and use an alternate route.