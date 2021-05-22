Car hits two pedestrians, killing one, before crashing into another vehicle on Chestnut Trafficway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police responded to a crash underneath the Lexington Avenue bridge on Chestnut Trafficway that left one pedestrian dead and another seriously injured.

According to police, a southbound Ford pick-up truck struck two pedestrians walking on the west side of the roadway.

One pedestrian identified as a 43-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man died at the scene. The other pedestrian, 41, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck continued southbound and eventually struck another vehicle at Independence Avenue and Chestnut Trafficway.

The 38-year-old driver of the pick-up truck was injured and is in the hospital in stable condition. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android