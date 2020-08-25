Car-jackers running from KC police crash into vehicle, killing driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person is dead and four others are injured after a crash involving armed car-jacking suspects and a victim vehicle, police stated.

Officers responded to 23rd and Lawn Avenue on Aug. 24 at 11:10 p.m. in regard to a fatal crash.

Investigation revealed that officers found a vehicle that had been taken in an armed car-jacking earlier last night. When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled.

Officers chased the car to 23rd and Lawn, where the suspect vehicle blew through an intersection and crashed into another vehicle traveling westbound, according to the statement.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three suspects in the stolen vehicle also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken into custody at the scene and then to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the car-jacking is ongoing. Charges are pending.