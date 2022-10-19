KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A carbon monoxide leak sickened elementary school students Wednesday morning.

The Kansas City Fire Department said six students and two adults from Longfellow Elementary School were transported to hospitals after experiencing nausea and lightheadedness.

A number of emergency crews responded to the School near East 28th Street and Holmes Street around 9:30 a.m.

BREAKING: Students at Longfellow Elementary School being bused to another school. This comes after a carbon monoxide leak sickened some students. The exact number is not clear yet.



We’ll have a live update on @fox4kc @ Noon. pic.twitter.com/Od5OEmQ1Gx — Malik Jackson (@malikjackson3) October 19, 2022

The students are being bussed to Manuel Tech as emergency crews work to locate and fix the leak inside the building.

The students and adults who were transported to hospitals are expected to recover, but emergency responders say it could have been much worse.

“It’s very fortunate because, as I said, carbon monoxide is lethal and we had extremely high levels,” Assistant Chief Jimmy Walker, Kansas City Fire Department, said.

The Kansas City School District said it notified parents of children at the school about the incident.

KCPS said a contractor checked out the heating system at Longfellow Elementary School last week and did not find any issues at the time.

The district is working with the fire department to determine fixes that need to be made and what needs to happen next.

“Now we are going to work very closely with the fire department to make sure this building is safe and then we will make a determination about what school looks like for these kids for the rest of the week,” Elle Moxley, Kansas City Public Schools, said.

The school district said it has additional support staff available for students who may need it.

This breaking news story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.