With hundreds of board games, Cardboard Corner Cafe opens in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A new board game cafe is now open in Overland Park.

The Cardboard Corner Cafe is located at 9240 Metcalf Avenue.

There are over 700 board games to choose from, and guests can dine on sweet and savory waffles and appetizers.

Madeline and Chase Davis own the cafe. They said they are huge board game fans and got the idea to open their own business because friends and families always showed up at their house to play games.

“I think two of the greatest things on this planet are playing games and eating food. I think it’s a great way to gather with people are bringing that together for the community,” Madeline said.

To keep up with COVID-19 protocols, the restaurant is limited to 30% occupancy and board games are sanitized after every use and placed in quarantine for 24 hours afterwards.

Cardboard Corner Cafe also has private rooms available for reservations so groups can social distance.

They are open from from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday- Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.