Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina tests positive for COVID-19; team releases names of other infected players

ST. LOUIS- Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina announced on Instagram this morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes as the team had to postpone several games due to teammates and staff testing positive for COVID.

The post is in Spanish, but says he will do everything in his power to return to as soon as possible for the fans, the city of St. Louis and his teammates.

Yesterday, we reported seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.

The Cardinals sent out a press release this morning saying the other infected players include Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Rangel Ravelo, Junior Fernandez , and Kodi Whitley.

The team was already in quarantine in Milwaukee after having to postpone those games due to COVID.

The tentative plan is for the Cardinals to resume their regular schedule on Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium