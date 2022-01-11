Cardinals Harrison Bader ‘subs’ in as Clayton elementary school PE teacher

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals centerfielder Harrison Bader stopped by a Clayton School District elementary school on Friday for P.E. class.

Bader was at Meramec Elementary for a period of third-grade P.E. While he was there, he played dodgeball with the students.

“Our amazing students, our outstanding staff and oh yes Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader also was spotted at MES today! Thanks for visiting our PE class and putting the biggest smiles on our students!” Clayton School District superintendent Dr. Nisha Patel said on Twitter.

“When it’s a pandemic, and your school has a lot of staff out, and you need a sub for PE, and it also happens to be the off-season for the @Cardinals… Mr. Bader!!!!!!! Thank you @aybaybader for visiting Meramec. The kids said you can come sub anytime! #bestsubever,” Meramec Elementary School literacy coach Lindsay Schuessler said on Twitter.

Clayton School District

Clayton School District

Clayton School District

Clayton School District

Clayton School District

Clayton School District

Now, another school wants substitute teacher Mr. Bader to stop by. Pattonville School District tweeted a photo of what they pay their substitute teachers along with a message that reads, “Hey, @aybaybader! You said, “If there are any substitute teacher openings, let me know.” We’d love to have you!”