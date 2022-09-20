A school bus overturned in a crash near Smithville, Missouri on Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo provided by Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Careless driving caused a school bus crash that injured two Smithville students and the driver, according to investigators.

The crash happened on Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and NE 120th Street on Sept. 12. The Smithville School District said were 30 elementary school students on board at the time.

Investigators reviewed video from aboard the bus and also interviewed the driver and witnesses after the crash.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it cited 40-year-old Alissa Batliner, the bus driver, for careless and imprudent driving.

Investigators determined Batliner was momentarily distracted at the time of the crash. She lost control of the bus, went off the road and then overcorrected. The bus ended up on its side.

The driver and two injured students were transported to hospitals after the crash. The district said they were treated for minor injuries and released the same day.

