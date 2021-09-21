Caretaker choked to death, likely causing mother and sister to starve in Kansas City-area home

LIBERTY, Mo. — A months-long investigation into the deaths of three people has determined that the victims likely died in excruciating ways, but of natural causes.

On July 21, Clay County deputies were called to check on three people who lived in a home near Kirkland Street and Wherritt Lane in Liberty. A neighbor reported that no one had seen the people that lived in the home for awhile.

When officers went inside, they found the bodies of three family members. All three were in the living room, and investigators said it appeared they’d been there for some time.

The victims were identified as 66-year-old Roger Wilfong, his 67-year-old sister Mary Wilfong, and their 99-year-old mother Virginia King. Investigators also found the remains of the family’s dog in the bathroom of the home.

Deputies determined that Roger Wilfong was the caretaker for his mother and sister. Investigators said both women had extensive health issues and were unable to move around the home without his assistance.

The Sheriff’s office said that according to an autopsy, Roger died after choking on food, likely on June 21. Detectives said that without his help, his sister and mother were unable to access food, water, medication and other necessities they needed to survive.

They also don’t think the air conditioner in the home was working at the time.

Investigators said the dog had food, but no water, and was found next to a bathroom toilet.

The Clay County Sheriff determined that there was no foul play involved in the deaths and the case is now closed.