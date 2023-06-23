KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are searching for a carjacking suspect who shot at multiple people, including several police officers, Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday officers were called to the McDonalds at 8326 Wornall for a reported robbery and shots fired. Police say no employees were hurt in the shooting.

The suspect then shot at another vehicle before running away. Officers say the people inside the vehicle were not injured.

Around 10:10 p.m. police located the suspect’s vehicle near Brookside Boulevard and Meyer Boulevard. The suspect then began shooting at officers and police returned fire.

The man then ran into a parking lot area behind a local business where he carjacked another person. When officers approached, the suspect fired at police a second time and was met with returned fire from KCPD.

The suspect then drove away in the victim’s vehicle. Police say the carjacking victim was not injured and no officers were hurt in the shooting.

Another law enforcement agency later located the vehicle abandoned near 73rd Street and Cherokee Street.

Police say the suspect is still not in custody and poses a threat to the public. Officers describe the suspect as a white man in his early 30s, with a thin build. Police say the man has a patchy black beard, shoulder length black hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. You can also submit information anonymously by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.