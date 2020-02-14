Carrie Underwood shares photo of her son’s hilarious responses on school assignment

<> at Loews Hollywood Hotel on June 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

NASHVILLE — Country superstar Carrie Underwood made many of her Instagram followers laugh Thursday when she posted of photo of her 4-year-old son’s school assignment.

“Soooo…apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry,” Underwood captioned the photo with crying laughing emojis.

The assignment was called “All About My Mom.”

Underwood, who is actually 36 years old, said her oldest son, Isiah, had some creative responses when asked about his mother.

He said he thinks his mom is 70 years old and when asked what her job was, he completely forgot about the part that the world knows her for.

“My mom’s job is wash the laundry,” he said.

But he followed it up with mentioning that she’s really good at folding that laundry.

“Doesn’t matter how famous you are, in the eyes of your children, you’re just mom. I love this,” one of her followers commented.