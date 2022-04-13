KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About 800 people, including elected officials and community leaders, attended a breakfast to support and fundraise for Jackson County CASA.

After a two year hiatus die to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizations largest fundraiser will support 1,250 abused and neglected children.

Breakfast attendees heard from Brittany Daniels, a local woman who, with help from CASA, was able to turn her life around before losing her children.

“It was inspiring. I just want to show other parents that they can do it too and that CASA is on their team and they just need to get their lives together and they can do it!” Daniels said.

CASA is in need of more volunteers to assist with their programs and those interested can find more information online.

