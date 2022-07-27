MISSION, Kan. — According to the Johnson County District Court’s public records, the murder case against a 19-year-old in Mission, Kansas, has been dismissed by the prosecutor’s office.

Robert Jones was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Jamal Pratt in April.

FOX4 has reached out to the District Attorney’s office and Jones’ attorney, but has not received a response.

Jones was arrested and originally charged with first-degree murder related to distribution of a controlled substance and aggravated robbery.

On April 10, police were called the Silverwood Apartments near 51st Street and Foxridge Drive.

On scene, they found a Pratt, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 13-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital.

The case was dismissed on July 12. A motion for expungement hearing is scheduled for August 18, 2022, at 11:15 a.m.

