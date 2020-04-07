Casey’s General Stores now offering pizza delivery with DoorDash

ANKENY, Iowa — You can now get Casey’s pizza delivered straight to your door.

Casey’s General Store announced Monday that they’re partnering with DoorDash to offer delivery in nearly 600 locations, including those in the Kansas City metro.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to provide our guests with greater access to options for safe and convenient delivery,” said Casey’s spokesman Chris Jones.

Casey’s pizza, along with select appetizers and 20 ounce sodas are available for delivery now.

The delivery options will expand to include grocery and household items in mid-April.

You can find a list of Casey’s locations in the Kansas City metro here.

You can sign up for DoorDash here.