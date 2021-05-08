Casi Joy headlines fundraiser for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wasn’t the typical concert for one country star.
Instead of filling a stadium, Casi Joy performed at a neighborhood party.
The concert at Shoal Creek Village was part of a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Man and Woman of the Year campaign.
The goal is to help those battling blood cancers.
“This is definitely a different event to be a part of, especially with COVID. It’s not your typical venue,” Joy said. “Some people are walking from their houses to come to this show. I’m just so grateful to be a part of pacing a new way of live music and to see everybody coming out to support such an incredible cause.”
Along with the free concert, there was a raffle and silent auction.
Zack Buckmiller was recognized at the fundraiser as one of the candidates for LLS Man of the Year.
Funds will got Leukemia and Lymphoma research.