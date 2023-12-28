KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Cass County community comes together for two teens badly hurt in a crash on Christmas Eve.

One teen is recovering at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, while her brother is back at their Creighton, Missouri home with several broken ribs.

This family said they’re taking the road to recovery day by day and feel blessed to have a community that feels like family.

After hearing Kyle, 19, and Karlee, 18, Shockley were badly hurt in a crash, the siblings’ community in Garden City and Creighton stepped up to support.

The owner of Sugar Creek Boutique in Garden City, Mo designed hats. She said 100% of the proceeds go to the family.

“And it just keeps coming, the support keeps coming,” mom Shawna Sallaz said.

Sallaz did not expect to spend Christmas inside a hospital.

After the crash, her daughter was rushed to Research Medical Center and her son was taken to St. Luke’s.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through,” Sallaz said.

The crash happened on Christmas Eve morning just after 11:30 a.m. near Highway 7 and 323rd Street.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Karlee was driving a Chevy Malibu and pulled into the path of an SUV.

“There was a car turning,” Sallaz said. “She went ahead and pulled out and the car behind that car hit her.”

MSHP is investigating the crash. Troopers said the two people in the SUV were also seriously hurt.

Sallaz said Karlee has a punctured lung, bladder and kidney. She shattered her pelvis, but Sallaz said doctors were able to repair a tear in the 18-year-old’s aorta.

They hope she can move out of the ICU soon, but family is taking it day by day.

Kyle is out of the hospital, recovering at home with three broken ribs, Sallaz said.

“I’ve not really slept a whole lot. Lots of replays of that morning, which is really hard to cope with,” Sallaz said. “I have a huge support system. Our community has done so much for us, and I can’t thank them enough for all of that.”

“We knew right away we had to help,” Stacey Shanks said.

Shanks and Jasmine Reasoner are close friends of the family.

They started a GoFundMe that reached its $2,500 goal in one day.

With the hospital an hour away from home, Urich Fuel also donated a fuel tank and the family’s first fill-up.

Next week, the Sherwood High School community is putting on a bake sale to benefit the family.

“I’m thinking about you sissy, and I love you,” Reasoner said, “and I hope that you get to come home soon.”

Reasoner said Karlee babysat her kids and the majority of the children who now sport Karlee and Kyle’s hat.

They have a message for “Aunt Karlee.”

“We love you Karlee,” the group said, “and Kyle!’