HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has executed a search warrant as part of an investigation at a Harrisonville gas station.

Maj. Kevin Tieman with the sheriff’s office tells FOX4 the search warrant is for narcotics and illegal gaming machines.

This is taking place at the Everday (Conoco) gas station located at the intersection of Commercial Street and Independence Street.

The Harrisonville Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more details become available.