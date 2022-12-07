KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two inmates who escaped from the Cass County jail Monday face new charges, and a third man is charged with helping in the escape.

Federal prosecutors charged Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, and Sergio Perez Martinez, 43, with escape from confinement and aiding or assisting in escape from confinement Wednesday afternoon. The men escaped from the Cass County Jail Monday night.

Prosecutors also charged a third person, Steven Lydell Williams, Sr., 64, of Kansas City with a single count of helping the two inmates escape.

According to the affidavit, Sparks and Williams knew each other through Sparks’ drug trafficking organization. Williams also provided information investigators used to convict Sparks of leading a criminal enterprise that is tied to the murders of two people.

Phone records, videos offer escape timeline

Investigators reviewed jail phone calls made from both Sparks and Perez Martinez. Phone records show Sparks called Williams four times in the two hours leading up to the time he escaped according to the affidavit.

The court document shows the following information:

8 p.m. phone call Sparks told Williams to drive to Casey’s General Store on West Mechanic Street in Harrisonville.



8:10 p.m. phone call Williams tells Sparks he is getting ready to pick up the money. Sparks said he will call Williams back in 20 to 30 minutes to let him know when he should start traveling to a location.



9:09 p.m. phone call Sparks tells Williams to listen very carefully and asks what kind of car Williams is driving. Williams tells Sparks he’s in his “white 30.” Sparks tells Williams to park near the diesel pumps at Casey’s and to be there at 10 p.m. Sparks said “they would show up sometime between 10:15 and 10:30” and not to leave until they get there.



9:45 p.m. phone call Sparks calls Williams, and Williams says he is there. Sparks describes a black, bigger truck that should be parked at the gas pumps and tells Williams “they are just going to give it to you.” Sparks does not mention what Williams is supposed to get.



Investigators have video showing the men leaving the jail at 10:22 p.m.

Video from the gas station shows a vehicle similar to the one Williams said he was driving leaving the Casey’s gas station at 10:31 p.m.

There is also video of a black truck parked at the gas pumps, but no one ever gets in or out of the truck, according to the affidavit.

Two inmates escaped from the Cass County jail and fled to a nearby Casey’s General Store in Harrisonville, Missouri on Dec. 5, 2022. (FOX4 graphic)

The St. James Place Apartments in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 7, 2022. Two Cass County jail inmates who fled custody were seen on video at the complex the night of their escape. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)

Video shows Williams, Sparks, and Perez Martinez, walking into the St. James Apartments near Bushman Drive and Citadel Drive in Kansas City, Missouri about 90 minutes after the escape, according to the affidavit.

Video also shows Williams, Sparks, and Perez Martinez leaving the apartment complex in Williams’ SUV. There is no additional information provided about where the men went after leaving the complex.

Inmate whereabouts

Police arrested Williams driving a 2001 white Mercedes SUV shortly before noon on Tuesday, about 13-hours after the jail escape.

Williams made his first appearance on the charge that he helped the two inmates in their escape Wednesday afternoon. The affidavit says he will remain in custody until a detention hearing next week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sparks and Perez Martinez have not been captured as of Wednesday afternoon.

