PECULIAR, Mo. — A Cass County judge has died after suffering a medical emergency, leading to a crash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Judge Jeff Cox died Friday in the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Friday on Interstate 49 outside Peculiar.

MSHP’s report says Cox had a medical emergency while driving, which caused him to drive off the interstate and hit a tree.

First responders took the 48-year-old to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Troopers said Cox was not wearing a seat belt.

Cox was elected to the 17th Circuit bench in 2018. Before that, he served as presiding county commissioner for 6 years and a Raymore City Council member from 2007-2012.

Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber has ordered all uniformed sheriff’s office staff to wear mourning badges until after Cox’s funeral services.

“Cox was a dedicated and respected member of our Justice Center family. His contributions to the legal community and his commitment to upholding justice have left a lasting impact on us all,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.