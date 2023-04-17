PECULIAR, Mo. — A Cass County man is now in custody facing charges related to a deadly shooting in rural Peculiar.

The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office charged Christopher M. Marshall, 49, with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of armed criminal action, and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Around 1:12 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, Cass County sheriff deputies were called to a home in the the 23700 block of State Route C Highway for a shooting.

Deputies found 50-year-old Alyssa Jordan dead inside the home.

Marshall is currently being held at the Cass County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.