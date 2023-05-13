HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — On May 11, investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of North Independence Street in Harrisonville.

During the search, investigators discovered an improvised explosive device inside the residence. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Bomb and Arson Unit responded to the scene and recovered the device.

Detectives then gathered evidence from the apartment and arrested 31-year-old Rusty Wade Fisher Jr., of Harrisonville.

Fisher Jr. was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography. The judge ordered Fisher Jr. be held without bond.