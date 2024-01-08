HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A 47-year-old Harrisonville man is facing several charges, including kidnapping, following his arrest over the weekend.

Cass County prosecutors on Monday charged Aaron Madison with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault. He also faces first-degree charges of sodomy and two counts of first-degree harassment.

According to court documents, on Friday, Jan. 5, just after 2 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call where arguing could be heard over the phone but no one would speak with dispatch. Dispatch called back several times before Madison answered the phone and initially said everything was OK.

Two women later arrived at the sheriff’s office with one victim, who had visible bruises, reporting she had been sexually and physically assaulted and kidnapped.

The victim explained that Madison had recently been doing a lot of meth and had become violent. She had been unable to leave the residence for the past two days.

The victim said Madison also threatened to harm her children and grandchildren if she did not do what she was told to do.

After talking with the victims, detectives identified Madison as a suspect.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, Kansas City, Missouri police were able to locate Madison and arrest him. He was taken to the Cass County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.