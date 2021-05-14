Cass County man identified as pedestrian struck, killed on I-49

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A Raymore man has been identified by the Missouri Highway Patrol as a pedestrian who was struck and killed on Interstate 49 Thursday night.

According to the highway patrol’s online crash report on Friday, the victim was identified as Michael Bening, 41, of Raymore.

The crash was reported about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, May 13, in the southbound lanes of I-49 at mile marker 170.

The highway patrol said a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by a 25-year-old woman from East Lynne was traveling south when a man, later identified as Bening, entered the highway on foot.

The Explorer struck Bening, according to the highway patrol, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.