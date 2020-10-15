Missing 93-year-old woman from Cass County found with drone using thermal camera

CASS COUNTY, Mo. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office used a camera that can detect heat signatures to help find a 93-year-old woman who went missing.

On Sunday October 11, 2020 around 8:30 pm the sheriff’s office received a call of a missing elderly woman in the 17000 block of S. Reynolds Road north of Strasburg.

The caller stated that his wife had gone for a walk around 5:00 pm and not returned. When deputies arrived, they searched several acres around the home, and were unable to locate the missing woman.

Deputies called the Sheriff’s Office UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) to help search the farm and surrounding area using a thermal camera.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office used a DJI Matrice 210 with FLIR camera that was donated in 2019 by the Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary. It helped deputies search large areas quickly and the thermal cameras can see heat signatures.

On Sunday, deputies used the UAV and in less than five minutes located the missing woman in a field about a quarter of a mile from her house.

Deputies say she was exhausted and missing a shoe, but otherwise in good health.

“This is an excellent use of current technology to help our citizens. The ability to deploy a UAV in these types of situations saves time and resources, especially when time is of the essence. Every minute counts,” Sheriff Jeff Weber said.

