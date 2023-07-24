CASS COUNTY, Mo. —The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a Freeman man was found dead on a rural road Sunday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m. deputies were called to Lakeview Drive in Lake Annette, Missouri, for a shooting. When deputies arrived on scene they found a man lying in the roadway with another man attempting to save his life.

When EMS arrived they pronounced 65-year-old Edward Demoussett dead at the scene.

Deputies took one person of interest custody for further questioning. The Sheriff’s Office has not provided any additional details about what may have led up to the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.