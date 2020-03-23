Cass County will be enact “stay-at-home” order beginning Tuesday

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Health Department announced Monday a “stay-at-home” order.

The order follows Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas, Wyandotte County, Leavenworth County and the City of Kansas City, Missouri who also announced a “stay-at-home” order.

On Sunday, Platte County and Clay County in Missouri and Douglas County in Kansas announced they were joining in on the order as well.

The order requires residents to remain in place, with only exceptions being essential needs.

It will go into effect beginning Tuesday, March 24.

The order in Cass County will remain in effect until 11:59 a.m Friday, April 24, 2020.

“The Cass County Health Department will issue documentation specifying the details of the stay-at-home order later today (Monday),” the health department said in a news release just before noon.

Here is a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses during stay-at home order

Resident with questions should call (816) 380-8425.