Cass Regional Medical Center announces COVID-19 vaccination clinic open to all adults who live, work in Missouri

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Kansas City-area hospital is one of the first to open an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic to every adult who lives or works in Missouri.

Cass Regional Medical Center made the announcement on Facebook Thursday.

It’s next clinic is scheduled for April 8-10. Appointments are required to get a dose. Scheduling opens the week of March 29 and must be made online.

The medical center said it doesn’t know which vaccine will be given during the vaccination clinic. If it receives Pfizer, anyone 16 and older is eligible. The age jumps to 18 if the hospital ends up with Moderna or J&J.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that everyone in the state will be eligible for a vaccine starting April 9, but there are still thousands of people in previous phases who haven’t been vaccinated.

Scheduling a vaccine appointment has caused frustration on both sides of the state line. Leaders say it will become easier to find appointments as more doses are made available to states.