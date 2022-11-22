KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a chaotic scene in Kansas City’s Westport district Sunday night after the Chiefs game. Security guards were caught on camera in a brawl.

It’s an example of ongoing safety concerns in this entertainment district.

That fight was between two Westport security officers and people out and about. Mayor Quinton Lucas characterized it as “mayhem in the streets.”

“Like many, I’ve seen video circulating of violent individuals fighting private security officers. As with recent violent assaults, our police department will investigate, present charges, and bring to justice those causing mayhem on our streets,” Lucas wrote on Twitter.

It’s not clear what led to the fight, but the video shows it appears to have started on the sidewalk and quickly moved to the street.

In the video, you can see one of those Westport security officers pull out and wave what appears to be a gun in a circle. But the fight doesn’t stop there as punches keep flying.

“Our officers did respond, and they took a non-aggravated assault report, which is an assault not involving a deadly weapon, and what’s thought not be non-life threating injuries,” a Kansas City Police Department spokesperson said.

FOX4 reached out to the Westport security who had no comment and directed us to the Westport Business League. We are waiting on a response. FOX4 also talked with the president of the Westport Business Association, who hung up on us.

The safety concerns in Westport continue to be an issue. The fight comes just over four months after one person was shot and killed one person and injured five others in this entertainment district.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help police, you’re asked to reach out to KCPD or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

