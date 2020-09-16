Caught on video: Alligator spotted in Hurricane Sally flood waters outside Gulf Shores home

PLASH ISLAND, Ala. — In a video shared to sister station WKRG, an alligator is spotted in the flood waters outside a home on Plash Island in Gulf Shores.

In the video from Tina Bennett, a 10- to 12- foot alligator swims through the waters surging outside a residence after Hurricane Sally’s landfall.

Residents are urged to shelter in place until flood waters recede due to the displaced wildlife and the downed power lines.

