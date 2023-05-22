Scene of a fire at Advantage Metals Recycling in Kansas City, Kansas, on May 18, 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The cause of a fire at a recycling center may never be known according to the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department.

Firefighters from Kansas City, Kansas, and Johnson County spent more than 12 hours Friday fighting the flames at Advantage Metals Recycling. The facility is located near South 12th Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

A crane operator reported the fire around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters said the fire was out around 6:30 p.m.

A firefighter went to the hospital after suffering a minor eye injury, but no other injuries were reported.

The fire did not damage any equipment or buildings at the business according to the fire department. Investigators said the cause of the fire will likely officially be listed as undetermined.