CDC discussing mandated COVID-19 tests for domestic flights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is debating whether to force all travelers to get a COVID test at most three days before their flights.

International travelers are already required to do so, but this would be for domestic travelers as well.

Travelers already wear masks whenever they fly on a plane. Planes have a powerful air filtration system and they are sanitized between flights, which means the chances of catching the virus while on a flight is very slim. A study by Transcom, a Swedish outsourcing company, found the likelihood of you getting COVID-19 while in a plane the same as getting struck by lightning: one in a half a million.

Many airline CEO’s do not want required tests for several reasons. They have said it’s impractical, since many parts of the country don’t have enough COVID tests. And sometimes, it takes longer than three days to get your results back. That could force some fliers to cancel their flights last minute.

They also said it would add stress to their employees, who would have to check each passenger to make sure they had a negative test.

The airlines have been struggling to attract fliers since this pandemic started, and they think mandating COVID tests before every flight would stop a lot of people from traveling. It would cost the airlines even more money, crippling the travel industry even more.

Mexico and other international countries are already seeing proof of how mandated COVID testing is causing many people to choose to cancel their flights or not book at all.

The CDC will make a decision in the coming days.