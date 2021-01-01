CDC ranks Kansas last in COVID-19 shots, state blames reporting lag

Kellie Johnson, a respiratory therapist, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, one of the first five staff at the hospital, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at McLaren Flint Hospital in Flint. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Federal government data says Kansas ranks last among states in its reported COVID-19 vaccination rate.

State officials attribute the issue to a lag in reporting by providers of the shots.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 12,164 people had received the first of two vaccine doses in Kansas as of Wednesday, or 418 for every 100,000 of its 2.9 million residents. The CDC said that’s less than 11% of the vaccine doses it had received.

A state health department spokeswoman said Thursday that the vaccination numbers are not current because not all providers are fully trained on using a computer system for reporting inoculations.

The first doses have been reserved for at-risk health care providers identified by hospitals. Residents at long term care centers will also receive priority for the vaccine because that’s where the death rate has been the highest.

