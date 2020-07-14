CDC says mask mandates should be considered after Springfield salon workers didn’t infect clients

ATLANTA– Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say policy makers should consider mask mandates after two Missouri stylists with COVID-19 didn’t infect their clients.

A study published Tuesday by the CDC concludes that masks likely prevented two symptomatic hair stylists from infecting any of their 139 clients who were exposed to COVID-19.

The case made national headlines in May after the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said two workers at a Great Clips salon had potentially exposed clients after working while sick.

The two workers wore face masks and no clients experienced symptoms. 67 test results for clients were all negative.

“With the potential for presymptomatic and asymptomatic transmission, widespread adoption of policies requiring face coverings in public settings should be considered to reduce the impact and magnitude of additional waves of COVID-19,” the study published by the CDC says.

Many counties and cities in the metro mandate mask use when social distancing can’t be maintained, like shopping inside of a store or going to a salon.

Last week, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas extended the city’s mask ordinance indefinitely. Jackson and Clay Counties both have mask mandates in effect. Platte County’s mask mandate goes into effect Thursday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a statewide mask mandate July 3, however individual counties could opt out of that requirement.

Wyandotte County already had a mask mandate in place at the time of Kelly’s order and the Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted to adhere to the mask mandate.

Meanwhile many counties in rural Kansas opted out, including Miami County.

Nationwide, more than 20 states have mandatory mask policies as the number of coronavirus cases nears 3.5 million.

