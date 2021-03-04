CDC sends additional vaccine to help at-risk in Kansas City through partnership with YMCA, Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will soon be even more vaccine available in the metro.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Thursday afternoon that the Centers for Disease Control extended the city’s partnership with the YMCA and Walmart. The mayor tweeted that the partnership is so successful the government doubled the number of doses.

Based on the success of our KCMO Vaccine Task Force partnership the CDC has extended our YMCA/Walmart clinics and doubled the doses to help vaccinate thousands more in our urban core. Thank you to the our health care partners, @BurnsMcDonnell, my chief @johnstamm and all our team https://t.co/r9Vu8naQOE — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 4, 2021

The vaccine is being used to inoculate more than 3,500 people living in the city’s zip codes that have the lowest life expectancy.

Walmart will be hosting these clinics in a Kansas City YMCA location, which will not be disclosed to the general public for safety and security purposes. Only those who are contacted by the health department for an appointment will be informed of the location. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

The partnership began last month and continues through the end of March.