Celebrate ‘816 Day’ with scavenger hunt bingo

A view of downtown Kansas City near U.S. Route 71.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s August 16 which means it’s Kansas City’s official holiday, “816 Day”!

The Kansas City, Missouri Downtown Neighborhood Association is helping you celebrate the city with “816 Day Scavenger Hunt Bingo“.

Kansas Citians can 36 different local businesses, art and landmarks to collect stickers or scan QR codes and fill out the card.

Prizes include a one night stay at Loews KC Hotel plus dinner for two at Stillwell restaurant for filling out the entire card, two $100 gift cards for select downtown businesses for filling out all the squares on the perimeter, and eight $50 gift cards for downtown businesses.

Winners will be drawn at a music performance at “Art in the Loop” from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the City Market.

A few businesses taking part in the bingo game are offering $8.16 specials to help celebrate.

‘816 Day’ is named for the city’s area code and was started in 2018.