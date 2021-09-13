Celebrate 913 Day on the Kansas side of the metro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s September 13 which means it’s 913 Day and the Kansas side of the metro is celebrating!

The celebration pays homage to the area code used in the area and several businesses and are offering special deals to encourage people to get out and explore the 913 all week long.

Kansas City, Kansas – Sept. 13-19

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas have created an interactive map of all the events going on this week

From historic tours to stops along the taco trail, KCK is making it easy to celebrate the 913. .

You can even take a trip to Legends Field and catch game 3 of the divisional round of the playoffs between the Kansas City Monarchs and the Sioux City Explorers.

The Monarchs are hosting a watch party for $10 inside the Legends Club.

Downtown Overland Park – Sept. 13-19

The shops in downtown Overland Park are offering a variety of deals this week. Some restaurants are offering meals for $9.13, or yoga classes and other services for $9.13, $91.30, etc.

