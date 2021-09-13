Celebrate 913 Day on the Kansas side of the metro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s September 13 which means it’s 913 Day and the Kansas side of the metro is celebrating!

The celebration pays homage to the area code used in the area and several businesses and are offering special deals to encourage people to get out and explore the 913 all week long.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas have created an interactive map of all the events going on this week

Next Monday is #913Day and we're kicking off a week-long celebration of all things #Wyandotte. Check out our map that we're building to track all the amazing local businesses, organizations, and neighborhoods across the county. https://t.co/MtpXvUR1xN #WyCoLovesLocal pic.twitter.com/Qyd1tMIYYo — Unified Government (@CityofKCK) September 8, 2021

From historic tours to stops along the taco trail, KCK is making it easy to celebrate the 913. .

You can even take a trip to Legends Field and catch game 3 of the divisional round of the playoffs between the Kansas City Monarchs and the Sioux City Explorers.

The Monarchs are hosting a watch party for $10 inside the Legends Club.

Just because the team will be on the road doesn’t mean you can’t watch them at Legends Field.



Join us for our Watch Party in the Legends Club! $10 tix!



Cheer on your KC Monarchs as they go for a sweep in Sioux City for the Divisional Championship!



🎟 https://t.co/vi7bUHaozR pic.twitter.com/opLV4DWa8H — Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) September 12, 2021

The shops in downtown Overland Park are offering a variety of deals this week. Some restaurants are offering meals for $9.13, or yoga classes and other services for $9.13, $91.30, etc.

Good morning to those in the 913! Today is #913Day, a celebration of Overland Park's area code.



The celebration is going on all week in @DowntownOP with these specials from local businesses: https://t.co/hXcaoe2A8J. pic.twitter.com/d88NdmRhTD — City of Overland Park, Kansas (@opcares) September 13, 2021