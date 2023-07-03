KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Your Fourth of July cookout may leave a little extra cash for you to spend on fireworks.

According to a 2023 study by the American Farm Bureau Federation, food prices dropped 3% from 2022. That’s the good news. The bad news is that those prices are also up more than 14% from 2021.

“Nothing is a horrible shock at this point,” Laura Lloyd, grocery shopper, said. “Certainly, grocery prices have increased, but I’m kinda used to it by now. So just go for it.”

Experts estimate people will spend an average of $67.73 to feed a party of 10, or about $7 a person.

“We’re watching great fireworks, with a great view and food of course,” David Miller, grocery shopper, said. “The bratwurst and then we’re gonna have hummus, and a whole lot of vegetables.”

Ken Johnson is hosting at his house this July 4th and says it isn’t unusual for him to spend a couple hundred dollars on food.

“Having the neighbors over, so we’ll have about 15 or 20 people over so it’ll be fun for tomorrow, just getting stuff prepped for today,” Johnson said.

According to the survey, general inflation and drought conditions impacting farmers are likely to blame for higher food prices compared to 2021.