KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebration at the station made its return to Kansas City after a two-year hiatus.

The family-friendly event draws tens of thousands, to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Thousands flocked to the visual voice of Kansas City Union Station not only for a concert, food and community but to show honor to those who fought so would enjoy a day like Sunday.

“This is Kansas City coming together to celebrate Memorial Day,” The Executive Director of the Kansas City Symphony Daniel E. Beckley said. “We’re here to honor the people who have given their lives and service to this country.”

The event was hosted by our own FOX4 anchors Loren Halifax and Kevin Barry.

With the celebration of those we lost, this year’s festivities had extra meaning after two years of not being able to come and enjoy one another like we have grown so accustomed to.

‘Now I think it’s more community I think in the past two years we’ve realized that we can do the hustle and bustle but when you’re doing it alone is just not as fulfilling and having the community and being able to come out and see people”

“This event for us is about coming together it’s about that shared experience of enjoying music together but it’s also about the unity we’re all one America and now we’re celebrating our America together,” Beckley said.

Celebration at the station brought in nearly 50,000 people in past years, simply to be with one another and we honor those who gave it all and the event a full team effort

“We’re able to make this event happen and it means a lot for us to be able to do that and it’s a tremendous staff lift starting in early January.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.