Celebrities are performing live from home for everyone stuck inside due to coronavirus

With concert venues and movie theaters closing around the world, musicians, actors and other celebrities are turning to social media to raise spirits and awareness about fighting the spread of coronavirus.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sat down at a piano in his home to perform live on Instagram Monday Afternoon. Admitting he was a bit nervous to try something new, he took song requests and answered questions from viewers.

“I was supposed to be with the band today… but we are stuck in different countries, so we can’t play together,” Martin said. “So I thought what would be nice would be to check in on some of you out there and see how you are and what I can do for you.”

Martin said he hoped others would do similar live-streamed concerts in the future, even calling on John Legend to be next. Legend has since confirmed he will perform live on Instagram Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Martin’s effort is part of the #TogetherAtHome campaign, which according to the organization Global Citizen is a virtual music series meant to unite people, raise spirits and encourage support for a WHO fund that provides relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other musicians are turning to live performances as shows are canceled and they look to connect with fans. Keith Urban performed live from his home on Instagram, with only his wife Nicole Kidman in the audience. Pink also went live to offer up a free concert and piano lessons.

Lizzo even took to Instagram to offer a live flute performance and “meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis.”

Saying it’s the first time in 24 years their band is not playing a show on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the Dropkick Murphys announced they will be streaming a concert live from Boston to mark the holiday.

Some celebrities are stepping in to offer a bit of entertainment for kids stuck at home as schools are closed. Actor Josh Gad, who plays Olaf in the beloved “Frozen” series, has been reading books for kids (or adults) every night since March 13.

“Since we’re all stuck at home right now I figured we would have a little fun together,” Gad said in his first video. “So I’m going to read to you and your children, or just to you, depending on what you prefer.”

Facing closures, some performing arts venues are continuing to offer programming online. The New York Metropolitan Opera is hosting a free nightly stream of its past performances.