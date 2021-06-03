Cell phone video shows moments leading up to fatal police involved shooting of Malcolm Johnson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cell phone video from inside a convenience store where KCPD fatally shot Malcolm Johnson on March 25 shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

The video appears to come from the angle of the store clerk and shows five police officers in a physical struggle with Johnson, 31, inside the BP gas station as they try to take him to the ground.

KCPD said Johnson pulled out a gun and shot an officer who returned fire and killed Johnson.

On Tuesday, surveillance video from the gas station released by local pastors showed the confrontation from the security camera angle.

The pastors said they were disturbed by what the video showed. They believe the initial report and the surveillance footage contradicted each other.

“When they entered the store, you could clearly see that they already had their minds made up, that this was going to be a somewhat violent confrontation,” said Rev. Emanuel Cleaver III with the group Getting to the Heart of the Matter.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they had not received the video released by the pastors and their job is to lay out facts, no determine the justification of the officer involved shooting.

Getting to the Heart of the Matter is having a press conference later on Thursday to comment on the new cell phone video.

FOX4 will update the story details when they become available.