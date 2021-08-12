Census data shows growth in Kansas City area, suburban Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Kansas City area and Missouri suburbs saw the most population growth in the state over the past decade, U.S. Census data released Thursday show.

Platte County saw the biggest influx of people at close to 20% growth from 2010 to 2020, U.S. Census Bureau data show.

Christian, Clay, Lincoln and Boone also were among the top five counties of growth in the state. Those counties are near Springfield, Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia, respectively.

But rural Missouri and the city of St. Louis now have fewer residents compared to a decade ago. St. Louis’ population decreased by 5.5%, with a loss of about 18,000 people.

Ripley County near the southeastern Bootheel region saw the greatest decline with 24% fewer people compared to a decade ago.

Overall, the state population grew only slightly at 2.8% over the past decade. That’s less than the national figure of 7.4% but good enough for the state not to lose a congressional seat.

Every 10 years, the 435 seats in the U.S. House are redistributed among the states based on population.

The redistricting process in Missouri likely will be mired in partisan fighting. It took hours of arguing for the House redistricting commission to agree on a leader this week.