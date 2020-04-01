Census Day means big bucks for region but comes in the midst of global pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- April 1, 2020 is Census Day. It’s the one day every decade you're asked to let the U.S. Census Bureau know where you live.

It comes at an unusual time for our nation amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Sometimes people are reluctant in responding to the survey because they don’t want the government knowing too much about them. But if you don’t want a census worker coming to your door, you might want to respond.

By now you should have received a code to fill out the census online and a reminder.

The data collected of who is living where as of April 1, 2020, helps determine the state’s representation in Congress and plays a big part in doling out federal funding for programs like school lunches, healthy start and highways.

Of the $675 billion up for grabs, Missouri is expected to get $16 billion, Kansas about $4 billion.

“Everyone needs to be counted because if we don’t count everyone, we may not get our fair share. If we have a 1% undercut in Kansas City, we could lose $48 million in aid,” said Karen Dehais, Health Forward Foundation, Evaluation and Learning Officer.

That’s why the Health Forward Foundation and other groups have partnered with the Mid America Regional Council to form a complete count committee.

They had planned to set up assistance sites at libraries, health departments and other places where they’d come in contact with the two groups often under represented by the census, low-income and minorities.

"The coronavirus pandemic has obviously forced many of us to change those plans, so we are relying more heavily on social media,” Dehais said.

The goal is to convince people their basic information like birthdate and ethnicity are safe with the Census Bureau.

The bureau has announced it won’t send census takers to your door at least through April 15. A representative with the bureau said the organization also will follow local health guidelines in communities regarding the coronavirus.

For people quarantined without internet access, you can also respond by phone. The Census Bureau expects to mail out surveys next week to people who don’t respond online.

“For me, when we are all feeling like many things are beyond our control, it’s a real opportunity for us to take control,” Dehais said.